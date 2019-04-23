Arrest made after deaf man on bicycle hit by speeding car in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police say an arrest has been made in the investigation involving a deaf man who was hit by a car while biking in High Point.

At about 4:45 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the hit and run at the intersection of Eastchester Drive and North University Parkway.

At the scene, they found 46-year-old John Chevonne Boone, who is deaf and does not speak, on the ground behind Liberty Steakhouse on Eastchester.

People had stopped to help him, including Nieca Dickerson who witnessed the crime.

When asked where he was hurting, Boone pointed to his shoulder. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is recovering.

"You hit a man and you left him in the road and you knew what you were doing," Dickerson said.

Dickerson says the car hit Boone from behind, throwing the man into the air and onto the ground. The car did not slow down and took a right onto Hartley Drive.

The front right turn signal assembly and part of the right fender broke on impact. Police found parts on the grass next to Boone.

A man who works at a local dealership was at the scene as well and said the parts were from a Toyota. He later contacted police after further research and said the car was a 2015-2016 Toyota Camry.

Tuesday afternoon police say the suspect brought the Toyota Camry to the dealership where the witness works for repairs, unaware he was an employee.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.