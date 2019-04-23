× Amazon signs lease for second Triad facility, this time in Colfax

COLFAX, N.C. — Amazon has signed a lease for a second Triad facility, this time for space in Piedmont Corporate Park in Guilford County, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

The property address is listed at 7941 National Service Road in Colfax, on the southern right-of-way of the road and the western right-of-way of Piedmont Triad Parkway.

The lease was signed April 16 with Arthur Samet, president and chief executive of Samet, listed as LARS’s manager. The lease is scheduled to go into effect Aug. 30.

A Samet marketing flier on Piedmont Corporate Park lists permitted uses including warehouse, distribution, office, manufacturing, bulk mail and packaging, wholesale trade and business, personal and professional services.

The lease is similar to one Amazon signed July 26 for up to 40 years with an Atlanta real-estate developer for a potential 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center in a Kernersville industrial site off Old Greensboro Road inside Guilford county limits.

Amazon currently has about 2,000 employees in North Carolina.

