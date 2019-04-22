Worker killed at construction site in Winston-Salem

Posted 11:11 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:25PM, April 22, 2019

A worker was killed around 9:20 a.m. Monday at a construction site in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The incident happened in the area of the Business 40 construction near Peace Haven Road, said Lt. A.J. Santos of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The incident happened as workers were installing concrete wall slats used for sound barriers. While offloading one of them, the load shifted and a wall fell off and fell on the worker.

The worker has not yet been indentified. Family was being notified.

