Worker killed at construction site in Winston-Salem identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police have released the name of the worker killed at a construction site Monday morning.

The worker was killed around 9:20 a.m. Monday at a construction site on U.S. 421 near Peace Haven Road.

On Monday afternoon, Winston-Salem police identified the worker as 37-year-old Amory Alexis Glover.

The incident happened as workers were installing concrete wall slats used for sound barriers. While offloading one of them, the load shifted and a wall fell off and fell on Glover.

Glover was a truck driver with Creekside Transport, driving for Total Quality Logistics out of South Carolina.

N.C. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division was contacted and a spokesperson said the division will open an investigation to determine if any occupational safety and health standards were violated.

An investigation can take anywhere from a few weeks to six months, according to NCDOL.