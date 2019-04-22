Winston-Salem neighborhood spooked after man caught looking in homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A community in Winston-Salem is spooked after catching a suspicious man knocking on front doors and looking into homes.

People in Saponi Village say over the weekend they heard a man repeating the words "knock, knock" right before witnessing some strange behavior.

"There's a gentleman with a backpack standing over here at this window looking into the bedroom," Kris Hamby said.

When Hamby stepped outside she says the man hightailed it down her front porch. She then watched him do the same thing to her neighbors and confronted him.

"Then he asked me, 'Do you have a problem?' I said, 'I just wanted to know what you're doing' and then he started cussing me out," Hamby said.

Two streets over, Roderick Emory's doorbell camera caught the man at his front door.

"He just sit there and didn't say nothing and then when my wife started talking then all of a sudden he responded as, 'I don't want to talk,' and he left," Emory said.

People in the community are wondering what were the man's intentions.

"We were trying to figure out why would you just not present yourself with what you were doing and just jump up and leave like that," Emory said.

Police were called out to the neighborhood to patrol the area. The man was never located by officers.