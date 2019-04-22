× Trade-in your old car seat at Target, get a discount on a new one

Looking for a new car seat for your child and not sure what to do with the old one?

You may want to head to Target. The company is holding a car seat trade-in at Target stores across the country.

You can bring in your old car seat to a store from April 22 through May 4 and get a 20 percent off coupon for a new car seat, car seat base, travel system strollers and select baby home gear. The coupons are good through May 11.

Target says it will “accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged.” Target said the old car seats will be used to make grocery carts, plastic buckets and other construction materials.

Find a target location here.