Supreme Court will take up LGBT employee discrimination cases next term

Posted 10:05 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02AM, April 22, 2019

Demonstrators carry rainbow flags past the White House during the Equality March for Unity and Peace on June 11, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider whether a federal employment discrimination law that bans discrimination based on sex also encompasses discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identification.

Lower courts have split on the issue that is of critical importance to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights supporters who are seeking broadened protections. T

he Trump administration has said that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act does not provide such protections.

The court will hear arguments on the cases next term.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.