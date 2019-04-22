Randolph County woman rescued by firefighters now facing potential homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters rescued a Randolph County woman after a tree fell on her house during the storms Friday. Days later, she’s still facing more problems.

“It's just devastating,” Marylin Craft said. “I don't know what I'm going to do.”

Craft says she could soon be homeless.

“All I heard was the wind blowing the rain then all of a sudden boom of the tree hit,” Craft said.

It landed in the living room, right where she was sitting.

“It could have been death,” Craft said.

Fortunately, she only received minor injuries. Her son was also home, but unharmed.

Right now, they and their pets are staying at a motel, but say they are running out of money and options.

They need to check out by Saturday morning.

“After this I'm homeless. I have nowhere to go,” Craft said.

Craft said they do have insurance but said it would likely take 60 days before they could get any help. They expect the home to be a total loss.