Proposed tax could cost drivers in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Traffic in Lexington has picked up as the population had grown. Mayor Newell Clark says he’s used to getting calls about an influx of people.

“There’s more traffic. You have to search for a parking space up town. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing,” Clark said.

He calls it growing pains for a growing town. And one more ache could be coming their way.

“Truly it’s a vehicle fee,” Clark said.

People living in the city limits would have to pay $30 for every car they own when they renew their tags.

Early estimates show it would raise nearly $450,000. Around $45,000 would be used to bolster the bus system and the rest will fund road repaving projects.

That’s something the city hasn’t been able to do in two years.

“If you’re going to take my money I want to know where it’s going to," said Javon Parker, who has lived in Lexington for 32 years.

Parker has to pay for two cars. He doesn’t mind the extra cost as long as the city spreads the money evenly.

“I would definitely love to see a lot of the back streets get fixed because there are potholes and roads that are really messed up that need the attention. Don’t just focus on the main streets,” Parker said.

Greensboro already uses the ordinance.

$30 is the max the state allows municipalities to take. The city council is open to concerns, but the general public doesn’t get to vote on it.

The public hearing where the nine council members will vote takes place May 13 at City Hall.