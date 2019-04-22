President Trump sues to block House Democrats from obtaining his financial records

Posted 9:59 am, April 22, 2019, by

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to reporters while participating in a roundtable about ‘fair and honest pricing in healthcare’ in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is going to court to try to block a Democratically-controlled congressional committee from obtaining his financial records through a subpoena.

Trump and the Trump Organization filed suit Monday to stop the House Oversight Committee from obtaining financial records from Mazars, an accounting firm the committee subpoenaed that Trump has used to prepare financial statements.

In the court filing, Trump’s lawyers accused House Democrats of being “singularly obsessed with finding something they can use to damage the President politically. “

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.