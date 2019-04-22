Police leave hilarious note for driver who had ‘a little trouble staying in the lines’

(Southlake Department of Public Safety)

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A driver who had trouble parking “in the lines” ended up with a hilarious message from Southlake police in Texas.

An officer tucked the note under the windshield wiper of a car after a driver parked noticeably over the lines into a handicap space,

“We noticed you had a little trouble staying in the lines when you parked next to a handicapped space … Maybe if you practice coloring our patch and staying in the lines here, it could help you avoid citations in the future?” the note reads.

Southlake DPS added in the April 15 Twitter post, “We try to avoid snark and sass (we REALLY do), but sometimes our fair citizens make it hard.”

While the note is funny, DPS also asks the public —in no uncertain terms — to park within the lines, especially next to a handicap space.

 

