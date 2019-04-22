× Plane missing after taking off in Statesville; was supposed to land in Davie County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A plane is missing after taking off from Statesville Regional Airport Monday morning, according to a news release from Statesville police.

Statesville police said around 9 a.m., a plane departed from Statesville Regional Airport headed to Twin Lakes Airport in Davie County.

The owner of the plane let another person fly the plane.

The owner told police he drove to Twin Lakes Airport to pick up the pilot and bring him back to Statesville. When the owner arrived, the plane was not there.

The fight usually takes about 15 minutes.

According to Statesville police, the owner has friends searching in the air and the Civil Air Patrol has been activated and is conducting a search as well.

Due to the facts surrounding this incident, this plane is not considered stolen, the release said.