× Plane missing after leaving Statesville airport found crashed in Rowan County; pilot dead

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The plane that went missing after departing from Statesville Regional Airport was found crashed in Rowan County, the Statesville Regional Airport manager confirmed to WSOC.

The pilot was killed in the crash.

Statesville police said around 9 a.m., a plane departed from Statesville Regional Airport headed to Twin Lakes Airport in Davie County.

The owner of the plane let another person fly the plane.

The owner told police he drove to Twin Lakes Airport in Davie County to pick up the pilot and bring him back to Statesville. When the owner arrived, the plane was not there.

There is no word on what caused the crash. The pilot has not been identified.