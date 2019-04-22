New details emerge after Mount Airy man allegedly shoots two children in ‘road rage’ incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Arrest warrants revealed new details after a Mount Airy man was arrested when he allegedly shot another man's two children in a "road rage" incident.

Byron Donnell Green, 41, of Mount Airy, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of discharge a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury and one count of assault by pointing a gun.

On Saturday at about 4:10 pm, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the area of East Pine Street and Orchard View Drive in the Flat Rock community of Mount Airy, according to a news release.

Craig Allen Sheff, of Mount Airy, was in a white 2015 Nissan Sentra with his 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter on the 2900 block of E. Pine Street.

Warrants report Green pulled a semi-automatic handgun and shot into the vehicle, hitting both children in the head.

Green is accused of trying to kill both children.

Both of the children were taken to Northern Hospital of Surry County before they were transferred to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

The boy was later discharged. The girl underwent surgery and was last known to be in stable condition.

Mount Airy Police Department found the suspect at his home at 331 E. Poplar Street.

The initial investigation reveals that Green and Sheff had a “road rage” type altercation which led to the shooting.

Green is being held at Surry County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond with a court date of June 11.