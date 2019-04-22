Man wanted for homicide in Washington, D.C., could be in North Carolina

Marcus Antwain Whitaker

WASHINGTON — A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Washington, D.C., may be in North Carolina, WECT reports.

Marcus Antwain Whitaker is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting on July 27, 2018.

Authorities say he may have left Washington and may be in North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, Maryland or Virginia.

The U.S. Marshals and D.C. police are offering a combined $35,000 for information leading to Whitaker’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102.

