Man arrested in fatal shooting in Yadkin County

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Yadkin County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Shawn Adam Murdock, 41, of Yadkinville, is charged with first-degree murder.

On Monday at 1:30 a.m., Yadkin County deputies came to Sanford Drive, in the far southern part of the county, after a report of someone being shot along the roadway.

Deputies found 35-year-old Wesley Jennings Royall dead on the side of the road.

Following an investigation, Murdock was arrested and charged.

He is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center with no bond allowed and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.