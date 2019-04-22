× High Point teen charged with shooting teen taking video of fight

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A teenager was arrested after allegedly shooting another teen who was taking video of a fight in High Point, according to police.

At about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, an officer was on patrol when he heard shots fired.

Shortly after, calls began to roll in reporting an assault with a deadly weapon on the 1200 block of Carter Street.

Police determined that the incident connected back to a fight.

The brother of Javontai D. Cooke, 18, of High Point, and other people who live on the 200 block of Brentwood Street agreed to meet for a fight at 1215 Carter Street.

Others joined in the fight.

Witnesses tell police that an 18-year-old, who was not involved in the fight, had started videotaping.

Cooke then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot into the crowd, hitting the teenager.

The victim was found with two gunshot wounds in front of 1216 Carter Street.

Witnesses told police that Cooke ran into 1215 Carter Street.

Officers didn’t find him inside but he later turned himself in.

Cooke was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He was taken to the Guilford County Jail and held under a $100,000 secured bond.