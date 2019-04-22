8 confirmed tornadoes hit North Carolina on Friday, NWS reports

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Winds reached as high as 95 to 100 mph as a tornado hit Nash County and cut through into Halifax County Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

At about 6:08 p.m., the EF-1 tornado formed northwest of Rocky Mount, driving about 12.4 miles before lifting at 6:19 p.m.

This was the the longest of four surveyed tornadoes to appear in North Carolina Friday, both in terms of distance and time, and one of eight tornadoes that hit the state that day.

No one was killed, and no one was hurt, according to the NWS.

A survey team has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down just northwest of Rocky Mount, #NCwx during the Friday, April 19th Severe Weather Event. Length: 12.5 miles, Max Winds: 95 – 100mph, Max Width: 350 Yards, Duration: 11 Minutes. Full info: https://t.co/sOTFQ4quQQ pic.twitter.com/aKR7l6yrag — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 22, 2019

The tornado did, however, snap and uproot hardwood trees.

It caused damage to several farm outbuildings and stripped roof sheeting off a home.

Even after the tornado lifted about a mile into Halifax County, winds threw debris as far as several miles further north.

NWS also confirmed three other tornadoes that have already been surveyed.

From 3:35 p.m. to 3:38 p.m., an EF-1 tornado hit Siler City in Chatham County.

From 6:34 p.m. to 6:38 p.m., an EF-1 tornado hit Halifax County, southwest of Weldon.

From 6:16 p.m. to 6:25 p.m., an EF-1 tornado hit Edgecombe and Halifax counties, south-southeast of Whitakers.

No one was hurt or killed in any of these incidences.

The NWS is still looking into four other tornadoes.

Orange County

Sampson/Johnson Counties

Northern Moore County

Halfax County near Glenview