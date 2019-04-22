× Body of missing Wake Forest swimmer recovered at Emerald Isle Beach

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — Emerald Isle police have recovered the body of the 18-year-old swimmer from Wake Forest who went missing on Friday, WTVD reported.

The body of Ian Lewis, 18, was found around 3:30 a.m. Monday near the 2800 block of the Emerald Isle Beach Stand, according to WCTI.

A report came in to Emerald Isle Fire Department on April 19 that two swimmers were in distress at Emerald Isle Beach, according to WCTI.

Fire department personnel were able to locate and rescue Mary Paige Merical, 17, of Raleigh. She was taken to Carteret General Hospital and later moved to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville in serious condition.

Investigators said the swimmers got caught in rough surf, stemming from Friday’s storms.

Waves in the area were reported as high as 6 to 9 feet.