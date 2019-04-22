At Buffalo Creek farm in Germanton, it’s all about the goats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTON, N.C. -- Long before the sun comes up over Buffalo Creek farm things start to get busy.

“We get up in the morning and the goats are being pulled in the barn by 7:15,” said Robin Blakley.

She starts the milking process while her husband starts the process of making cheese.

“We got into the cheese business because, like most people who have goats, we are a lot like hoarders and end up having more goats than they really have use for and we have to find something to do with all the milk,” said Johnny.

It takes several hours for the curds and whey to separate and the curds are used to make a wide variety of cheeses. Some cheeses are aged and some he adds herbs and spices for different flavors.

“If [people] can get through the barrier, try it,” said Johnny. “Sometimes I say ‘would you like to try some cheese’ and then once they get in there and try it, it works.”

They also make goat’s milk soap.

In the farm store, you’ll find everything you expect to find in this country setting and finding their Forsyth County farm, just on the edge of Germanton, is pretty easy too.

They are open daily and located at 3255 Buffalo Creek Farm Rd. in Germanton.

