× 2 men arrested after Confederate statue protest in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two men were arrested following a protest against confederate monuments in Raleigh, WTVD reports.

The protest happened Sunday morning in downtown Raleigh at the Women of the Confederacy statue.

The protesters held up signs and put white cloths over the statue.

Police arrested Jody Anderson and Enzo Niebuhr. Both face charges of defacing a public building or statue.