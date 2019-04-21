WANTED IN NC: Police searching for Salisbury man accused shooting another man

SALISBURY, N.C. – Police are looking for a 29-year-old Salisbury man accused shooting another man.

The shooting happened Saturday night at Brookview Apartments on South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Salisbury.

Police were notified of a potential shooting at the complex and that the victim was en route to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Novant Health confirmed that Michael Dwayne Connor Jr., 32 of Salisbury, was at their facility with multiple gunshot wounds. Connor was transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by helicopter for further treatment.

There is no word on his condition at this time.

Salisbury Police identified Corey Parnell Sims as the shooter. A warrant has been issued for Sims for attempted first-degree murder.

Sims may be in the area of Mocksville, N.C. Do not approach the suspect, police warn.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you can contact 911 or Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333. You may also call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245 or contact Salisbury Police Department by Facebook Messenger.