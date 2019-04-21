Sign tips off speeders that deputies were lying in wait; ‘mystery solved’

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County sheriff’s set up a speeding stakeout last week but only caught one person.

Deputies said on Facebook they had been asked by residents to set up an operation at Golden Gate Estates to catch speeders.

After a significant amount of time had passed they were puzzled. Traffic was steady, so why had they identified just one driver who was traveling over the speed limit?

As they left the area they spotted this sign about a quarter of a mile ahead of their enforcement site.

“Mystery solved.”