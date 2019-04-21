× PHOTOS: South Asheville mudslide tears into woman’s home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A South Asheville woman barely escaped after a mudslide tore through her home Friday night, WLOS reported.

“It’s devastating anytime something like that happens,” said Skyland Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Brian Grindstaff. “When our units got up there, they found a house where the basement wall had been pushed in.”

A devastating sight for both emergency crews and neighbors.

“The house was hit from behind from the slide. It flattened the lower floor, took what was left of the main floor and broke it in half,” said neighbor Paul Dezendorf.

Crews got the call from Tuckaway Drive around 9:15 p.m. on Friday.

“On this dead-end road in the middle of the night, to look up and see a fire truck with all the flashers and lights,” said Paul Dezendorf.

Dezendorf walked over to the scene.

“It’s a small neighborhood, people know each other. And when something happens people walk down the road and see how they can help,” he said.

He discovered that the woman who lived in the home was trapped inside.

“This is the first time anything like this has happened,” said Paul’s wife, Helen Dezendorf.

Crews were able to get to the woman and rescue her.

