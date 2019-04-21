× Mount Airy man shoots two children after ‘road rage’ incident

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Mount Airy man was arrested after authorities say he shot another man’s two children after a “road rage” incident.

On Saturday at about 4:10 pm, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a reported shooting in the area of East Pine Street and Orchard View Drive in the Flat Rock community of Mount Airy, according to a news release.

Two injured victims were taken to Northern Hospital of Surry County by their father, Graig Allen Sheff of Mount Airy.

The injured, Sheff’s children, a 9-year-old boy and 7-year-old girl were treated at the local hospital then transferred to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

The boy was later discharged. The girl underwent surgery and was last known to be in stable condition.

The suspect was immediately identified as Byron Donnell Green, 41 of Mount Airy and was located by Mount Airy Police Department at his listed residence 331 E. Poplar Street.

Detectives arrested and charged Green with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, one count of discharge a weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury, one count of assault by pointing a gun.

The initial investigation reveals that Green and Sheff had a “road rage” type altercation which led to the shooting.

Green is being held at Surry County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond with a court date of June 11.