Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh

Posted 12:11 pm, April 21, 2019, by

(WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night, WTVD reported.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Rogers Lane.

The address is the location of a shopping center that has several stores, including a Food Lion.

Officials say a man was killed during the officer-involved shooting, but no other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

