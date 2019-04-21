× Inmate accused of raping, beating woman in prison bathroom

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina inmate is accused of raping, beating and threatening to kill a woman in a detention center bathroom, WYFF reports.

The woman was in a bathroom in the commissary area of Ridgeland Correctional Institute when 34-year-old Ahmad Rashad Bonds came in.

The woman said Bonds told her to do what he wanted and he wouldn’t hurt her. He then allegedly raped, beat and threatened to kill her.

The woman was later able to identify Bonds from a photographic lineup.

Bonds is currently serving a 25-year sentence. He has been in prison since 2003 and is not eligible for parole.