Fort Bragg soldier dies while skydiving in Oak Island

Posted 6:10 pm, April 21, 2019, by

Fort Bragg sign (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)

OAK ISLAND, N.C. — Sgt. 1st Class Justin Goff of the United States Army died in a skydiving accident at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport Sunday morning, WTVD reports.

Officers responded to a skydiving accident call around 10:45 a.m.

When they got there, Goff was pronounced dead at the scene.

Goff was reported to have been from Florida and he was stationed at Fort Bragg.

Authorities said Goff was on a recreational skydiving trip and his death was an accident.

