× Florida girl, 13, left home on a scooter and hasn’t been seen since

LUTZ, Fla. — A girl was last seen riding on one of her brother’s scooters, authorities say.

Juliana Bach, 13, was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Monday at her family’s home, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

She is 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and likely was wearing black shorts and a pink tank top.

Bach left the home on a red scooter and hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff”s Office at (727) 847-5878 or the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.