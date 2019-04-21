Videos show storm damage around the Piedmont Triad

Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Posted 6:43 pm, April 21, 2019, by

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A couple in Susquehanna County marked a very special wedding anniversary, WNEP reports.

Raymond and Dorothy Hollister were married 75 years ago on April 19, 1944.

The couple from Rush Township, now in their mid-90s, have four kids, 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

They spent the day Saturday celebrating with family and friends at their home near Lawton.

The couple recalled how it all began.

"I worked at a restaurant and he came in for something to eat. And then what happened? He kept coming back!" she laughed.

They say the secret to their happy marriage is that they both give a little and take a little.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.