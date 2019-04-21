× Burlington Police need help finding missing Burlington teen

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

On Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m., Burlington Police were contacted about a missing person.

Uryah Kymmel Smith, 16, was last seen in the 400 block of Enoch Street in Burlington on Thursday.

Smith was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Smith has black hair and is approximately 5’6″, weighing approximately 120 pounds.

If you know where she is, contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. To remain anonymous, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.