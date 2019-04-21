Videos show storm damage around the Piedmont Triad

Amazing! Firefighters rescue horse from under fallen tree after storm

Posted 9:20 am, April 21, 2019

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla.  – Firefighters rescued a horse after a large tree fell on the animal during a storm in Florida Friday.

The Alachua County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that a giant oak tree crashed down on the 14-year-old horse, “pinning her significantly.”

“We’re happy to say that she was successfully rescued and is resting comfortably this evening under the close supervision of a large animal veterinarian,” they said.

