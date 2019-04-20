Videos show storm damage around the Piedmont Triad

Tornado touch down confirmed in Siler City; cleanup underway

Posted 11:43 am, April 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:33AM, April 20, 2019

(Google Maps)

SILER CITY, N.C. — An EF-1 tornado touched down in Siler City around 3:30 p.m. during Friday’s storm, according to the National Weather Service, WTVD reports.

The NWS said those winds moved at speeds of 95 to 105 mph.

WTVD meteorologist Steve Stewart says it is possible we may see more reports of confirmed tornadoes come in from the NWS later.

On Friday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said it was possible that a tornado touched down 2 miles south of Whitakers.

No injuries were reported.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.