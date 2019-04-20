× Tornado touch down confirmed in Siler City; cleanup underway

SILER CITY, N.C. — An EF-1 tornado touched down in Siler City around 3:30 p.m. during Friday’s storm, according to the National Weather Service, WTVD reports.

The NWS said those winds moved at speeds of 95 to 105 mph.

WTVD meteorologist Steve Stewart says it is possible we may see more reports of confirmed tornadoes come in from the NWS later.

On Friday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said it was possible that a tornado touched down 2 miles south of Whitakers.

No injuries were reported.