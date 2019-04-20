Videos show storm damage around the Piedmont Triad

One teenage swimmer found, another still missing after distress call on Emerald Isle shore

Posted 9:35 am, April 20, 2019, by

(Getty Images)

EMERALD ISLAND, N.C. — One teenager swimmer was found and another remains missing after a distress call at Emerald Isle on Friday, according to WCTI.

At about 3:50 p.m., Emerald Isle police, fire crews and EMS personnel responded to a distress call about two swimmers.

Witnesses told emergency crews that the swimmers were no longer visible.

The fire department was able to find and rescue 17-year-old Mary Paige Merical, of Raleigh.

She was taken to the hospital. WCTI reports her conditions is unknown at this time.

Responders were unable to find 18-year-old Ian Frazier Lewis, of Wake Forest, even with the use of a rescue helicopter and a Coast Guard cutter from Cape Lookout.

According to WITN, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for the missing teenager at about 8 p.m. Friday due to weather.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.