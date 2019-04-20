× One teenage swimmer found, another still missing after distress call on Emerald Isle shore

EMERALD ISLAND, N.C. — One teenager swimmer was found and another remains missing after a distress call at Emerald Isle on Friday, according to WCTI.

At about 3:50 p.m., Emerald Isle police, fire crews and EMS personnel responded to a distress call about two swimmers.

Witnesses told emergency crews that the swimmers were no longer visible.

The fire department was able to find and rescue 17-year-old Mary Paige Merical, of Raleigh.

She was taken to the hospital. WCTI reports her conditions is unknown at this time.

Responders were unable to find 18-year-old Ian Frazier Lewis, of Wake Forest, even with the use of a rescue helicopter and a Coast Guard cutter from Cape Lookout.

According to WITN, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for the missing teenager at about 8 p.m. Friday due to weather.