North Carolina faces more than 5,400 power outages morning after storms

Thousands of power outages remain the morning after strong storms rolled through the state Friday.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports over 5,400 outages across North Carolina as of about 9 a.m. Saturday.

In the Triad, Guilford County faces the most remaining outages at 790.

Forsyth follows with 156 outages.

Randolph County reports 70 outages.

No other counties in the FOX8 viewing area report more than 25 outages.

Duke Energy reports that they will be working on outages throughout the day with power restored to Guilford County by 10 p.m., Forsyth by 6 p.m. and Randolph by 5 p.m.