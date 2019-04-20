New Jersey shop serves up sandwiches on two slices of … pickle?

HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Imagine turkey breast and corned beef topped with Swiss cheese, a homemade thousand island dressing and cole slaw — all contained between two giants slices of pickle.

That is one of the sandwiches at Elsie’s that helped make the New Jersey shop the official “Home of the Pickle Sandwich.”

The shop says they have guests pouring in from as far away as Toronto, Canada, and California to try their famous sandwiches.

“Wanted to give a shout out to all that have supported Elsie’s!!” the Elsie’s team wrote on Facebook Friday. “This is our family business and we are blushing at the love and support we have received both locally and nationally.”

To find out more about this unique sandwich shop, visit their site at www.peacelovepickles.com.