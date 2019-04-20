Insomnia Cookies giving out free cookies for 4/20

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A late-night cookie chain is celebrating a well-known holiday in cannabis culture with free munchies.

On Saturday, April 20, Insomnia Cookies is giving out free traditional cookies at stores across the country.

pass it on. today only get 1 FREE traditional cookie when you stop into our store. no purchase necessary. see you soon! pic.twitter.com/2RXvn6zJsY — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) April 20, 2019

The cookies are entirely free with no purchase necessary — and, no, there’s no weed in them.

“We are excited to treat our loyal customers to a free cookie on 4/20,” said Insomnia Cookies Chief Marketing Officer Tom Carusona in a news release. “It’s a fun way to celebrate the day.”

In addition to giving out free cookies, Insomnia is also celebrating the limited time release of a new treat.

On Monday, the bakery started offering a “pizza cookie cake.”

The pizza cookie cake is the shape and size of your average cookie cake but with the addition of red velvet “pepperoni” bites, icing and up to two more toppings.

Insomnia Cookies is located at 425 Tate Street in Greensboro, as well as at 210 E. Trade Street and 9211 N. Tryon Street in Charlotte.

They’re open from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m.

Visit the Insomnia Cookies website for more locations.