High Point woman charged with intentionally hitting, killing woman with vehicle

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly running another woman over early Saturday morning in High Point, according to police.

Lavoya M. McClain, 24, of High Point, was charged with first-degree murder and felony hit and run.

At about 2:37 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to 725 S. Scientific Street.

Officers found Natavia S. Currie, 23, of High Point, suffering from serious injuries.

Despite EMS trying to save her life, Currie died.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Witnesses told police that McClain intentionally hit Currie after a verbal argument escalated.

McClain turned herself in to police a few hours later.

She was arrested and placed in Guilford County Jail under no bond.

The vehicle used in the assault was found and processed as evidence.