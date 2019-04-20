× 3 shot during rap music release party at North Carolina barbecue restaurant

BUTNER, N.C. — A release party for a rap album because a crime scene after a shooting Friday night, Butner officials said, according to WTVD.

Three people were shot at the Carolina Chicken and BBQ restaurant just before midnight where over 100 people were at the scene.

Granville County officers and Creedmoor police responded to the scene at 1597 NC Highway 56 and found three people had been shot.

The three victims were taken to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Over 40 shell casings and eight firearms were recovered from the scene, Butner officials said, according to WTVD.

Officials said shooting suspects have been identified but the case is still under investigation.