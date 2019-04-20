× 2 dead, 1 sent to hospital after collision in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. — A wreck in Elkin left two people dead and sent one person to the hospital, according to Elkin police.

The police and fire departments responded to the wreck Saturday morning on CC Camp Road by Interstate 77.

Police say two people from out of state were turning into the Speedway gas station on CC Camp Road when a local 17-year-old hit their vehicle.

The 17-year-old was injured. The two people from out of state died.

Elkin officers have not released the names of those involved.