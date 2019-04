× 18-year-old killed in head-on collision in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. — An 18-year-old was killed in a collision Friday, according to Elkin police.

The teenager, Zachary Caleb Bobbitt, from Elkin, was driving on Elk Spur Street, near Powers Lane, when he crossed the center line.

The vehicle hit another vehicle head-on.

The teenager died in the wreck.