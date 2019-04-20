× 1 injured after tornado cuts through Gaston and Lincoln counties, NWS reports

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincolnton was an area hit especially hard during Friday’s severe weather with dozens of reports of downed trees and more than a thousand people without power as the storms pushed through, WSOC reports.

The National Weather Service sent a crew to Lincoln County to survey damage in the aftermath of Friday’s severe weather.

A tornado warning was issued for Lincoln County around 3:45 p.m. The NWS said a weak tornado started in northwest Gaston County around 3:30 p.m. and moved northeast into the Lincolnton area.

NWS officials said the tornado is classified as an EF-0, which means it had winds between 65 and 85 mph. For this storm, the estimated wind speeds were 76 mph and the path of the storm was just over 7 miles long.

One person was reported injured, according to the NWS.

Red Cross officials said crews from the Blue Ridge Piedmont Chapter are heading to Maiden and Lincolnton to help families impacted by Friday’s storms.