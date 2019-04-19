× Woman safe, kidnapping suspect taken into custody in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man surrendered himself to police after allegedly kidnapping a woman in Wilkes County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rosalino Duarte-Cruz, 37, was charged with second degree kidnapping and assault on a female after surrendering at 7:30 a.m. Friday

Lauren Hall was reported safe.

Officers responded to a disturbance Thursday morning involving a domestic situation.

Upon arrival, officers learned that Duarte-Cruz may have taken Hall away from the house against her will.

The two have had an ongoing relationship.

An incident report says Durate-Cruz was seen dragging Hall through the yard and to a car.