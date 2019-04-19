Woman safe, kidnapping suspect taken into custody in Wilkes County
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man surrendered himself to police after allegedly kidnapping a woman in Wilkes County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Rosalino Duarte-Cruz, 37, was charged with second degree kidnapping and assault on a female after surrendering at 7:30 a.m. Friday
Lauren Hall was reported safe.
Officers responded to a disturbance Thursday morning involving a domestic situation.
Upon arrival, officers learned that Duarte-Cruz may have taken Hall away from the house against her will.
The two have had an ongoing relationship.
An incident report says Durate-Cruz was seen dragging Hall through the yard and to a car.
36.202858 -81.251883