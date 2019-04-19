Winston-Salem couple trapped after tree falls on car rescued by neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Neighbors rescued two Winston-Salem grandparents after a falling tree trapped them inside their car, all while their grandchildren watched helplessly.

Sharon Dillard and her husband were pulling into their driveway on Independence Drive during the afternoon storm.

"I heard a branch hit the back of the car and right after it hit I went to turn around and look to see what was hitting. By the time I turned back around the tree was coming down on top of the car and I was like, 'Whoa!'" Dillard said.

The tree smashed down on two of the Dillards' cars -- including the one they were in -- and crushed part of their house.

“When I seen a big tree and my grandma and grandpa was in the car, we didn’t know what happened, if they were hurt or anything," Jmoyah Dillard said.

Jmoyah held her brothers tightly as they watched.

"It was actually scary. We all cried and it was the worst feeling of my life,” Jmoyah said.

Dillard's neighbors heard she and her husband crying for help from inside the car and rushed to help.

"They had to cut a big limb off to actually get us out," Dillard said. "They got my husband out on the passenger side and then they had to help me crawl across."

Dillard said she is grateful for her guardian angels.

“These things can be replaced, but my life cannot be replace. And my husbands life can't be replaced," she said.