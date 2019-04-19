Videos show storm damage around the Piedmont Triad

Posted 5:26 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:28PM, April 19, 2019

Strong storms moved across the Piedmont Triad Friday afternoon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.