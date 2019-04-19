Truck nearly hits kids, adults before leaving scene in Randolph County assault investigation

Posted 12:19 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:18PM, April 19, 2019

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A driver took off after nearly hitting children and adults with a truck and crashing into a fence, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the assault with a vehicle happened just after 9 a.m. on Poplar Ridge Road in the Tabernacle township.

After nearly hitting the people, the burnt orange Toyota Tundra hit a mailbox and a fence before leaving the scene.

The truck is missing its front fender.

No one was reported injured.

Deputies are now looking for the assailant.

No word on how many children and adults were nearly struck by the vehicle.

