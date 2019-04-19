Severe weather threat increases; Triad faces potential tornadoes, damaging winds as fast as 100 mph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Follow the storm yourself with the FOX8 Interactive Radar.

Overnight, the severe weather threat ramped up to a 'moderate' risk — a 4 out of 5 on our threat index.

From about 2 p.m. to about 8 p.m., the majority of the Triad is looking at a strong threat of potential tornadoes, damaging winds, flash flooding and, to a lesser degree, hail, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

For much of the Triad, including Greensboro and Winston-Salem, the tornado probability is at 10%.

The main threat, however, is those damaging winds.

Byrd estimates winds up to 60 mph and reaching as high or higher than 100 mph.

"Unlike a tornado, which may have a very localized area of damage, these winds can produce damage over a very wide swath as they roar across the ground, so its a big, big deal," Byrd said.

Hail is not as big a threat as the wind and tornadoes, but we cannot rule out large hail.

Conditions will quiet overnight leading into Saturday.

To stay on top of this storm, download the FOX8 news app on your phone.

