SC fifth-grader Raniya Wright died of natural causes, not from fight, prosecutor says

WALTERBORO, S.C. — South Carolina fifth-grader Raniya Wright —the student who died last month after a reported fight at her elementary school — actually died of natural causes, and there's no evidence a fight contributed to her death, prosecutor Duffie Stone said Friday.

"There was no evidence of trauma on or inside her body ... that would indicate that any fight (of) any magnitude contributed to her death," Stone, the area solicitor, said at a news conference.

"There will be no criminal charges brought," he said.

Wright reportedly had a a birth defect causing her veins and arteries to be tangled.

She had complained of headaches for weeks.

Her death was ultimately caused by pressure and a rupture of a vein in her brain.

The fight, which authorities previously reported preceded the girl's death, was revealed to have been a slap fight that was stopped in a matter of seconds.

Authorities initially reported that Raniya suffered serious injuries from a fight on March 25 at Forest Hills Elementary in Walterboro.

Officials said they stopped the fight, and Raniya was taken to the school nurse's station.

She was unconscious when paramedics arrived and transported her to a nearby hospital, according to a sheriff's department report.

Raniya was later airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where she died on March 27.

Speaking to "Good Morning America" earlier this month, Wright said Raniya's friends told her that a bully had been baiting the 10-year-old in to a fight and caused her to hit her head on a bookshelf before she died.