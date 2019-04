Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — One in six people struggle with a sensory processing disorder including autism, ADHD, and anxiety.

Places with big crowds like the North Carolina Zoo can be overwhelming.

The zoo recently started offering sensory backpacks to help those guests. They can be picked up at the entrance.

The zoo also has designated headphone zones and quiet zones in the 500 acre park.

Shannon Smith shows us how they are helping in today's Zoo Filez.