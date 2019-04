Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNT, N.C. — A man made it to shore after his boat started to sink in the water in Davidson County.

Friday afternoon, crews were on scene at the body of water near the Highway 49 Boat Access and Tuckertown Road.

The owner of the boat said he doesn't know what caused the boat to start taking on water.

N.C. Wildlife officers are searching for the boat which is reportedly about 100 feet off shore.

The owner is unsure how he's going to get it out of the water.